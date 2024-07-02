First look at the Vancouver Canucks' 2024-25 season schedule

The NHL has released the 2024-25 regular season schedule, giving us our first look at when the Vancouver Canucks will play next season.

The Canucks will begin their season with two games in a row at home for the first time in six years. They open against the Calgary Flames on October 9 and play the Philadelphia Flyers two nights later.

They then head out on the road for four games, against Tampa Bay, Florida, Philadelphia, and Chicago.

This is the most favourable start to a schedule the Canucks have had in years, at least in terms of travel. They began at home last season for just one game, before five straight road games. In 2022-23, they began with a five-game road trip, and in 2021-22, it was a six-game road trip.

Note the game times are listed by local time, meaning road games listed are not necessarily Pacific Time:

Some highlights of the schedule include:

Sidney Crosby and the Penguins visit Rogers Arena (October 26)

Rematch against the Oilers in Vancouver (November 9)

Connor Bedard’s first-ever game in his hometown (November 16)

Boston’s lone visit (December 14)

Alex Ovechkin comes to town (January 25)

Leafs fans invade Rogers Arena at 4 pm (February 8)

Montreal’s in town (March 11)

Utah’s first game in Vancouver (March 16)

Regular season finale against Vegas (April 16)

The longest homestand is six games, which they’ll do twice, in November and December. The Canucks have two six-game road trips scheduled, from November 23 to December 3 and again from March 20 to 30.

Vancouver will play on back-to-back nights nine times, including twice in November, February, and March, and once in December, January, and April.

There’s a two-week break this year in February to allow for international hockey. It’ll be the first time since the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics that the NHL will pause its season for an international tournament.

The first-ever NHL 4 Nations Faceoff tournament is set for February 12 to 20, with games in Montreal and Boston. Canada, USA, Sweden, and Finland are the four participating countries. Quinn Hughes has already been named to the American team.

Here’s the calendar view: