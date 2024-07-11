It's make-or-break time for Podkolzin and the Canucks next season

If Vasily Podkolzin is an NHL player, he’d better prove it this fall, or he may be playing for a new team. The 23-year-old Vancouver Canucks winger will be in make-or-break territory for a number of reasons.

The gritty Russian is well-liked in the organization. Podkolzin has often been praised for his work ethic and attitude by his coaches in Vancouver, whether that be Rick Tocchet, Bruce Boudreau, or Travis Green.

But with the exception of the second half of his rookie season in 2021-22, Podkolzin hasn’t been able to consistently produce offence at the NHL level.

Podkolzin played the entirety of the 2021-22 regular season in the NHL, scoring 26 points (14-12-26) in 79 games. Since then, it’s been a struggle.

Podkolzin split the 2022-23 season between Vancouver and Abbotsford, scoring seven points in 39 NHL games and 18 points in 28 AHL games.

Podkolzin has admitted in the past that he has a tendency to overthink things, telling Lindsey Horsting of Canucks.com last summer that he needs to “be a little bit easier” on himself.

“Just do my job — score goals, make good plays on offence, and play hard on defence,” he said.

The Canucks were patient with the former 10th overall draft pick last season, allowing him to develop with the Abbotsford Canucks until March. That’s when Podkolzin was recalled to Vancouver, playing 19 games in the regular season and twice more in the playoffs. Podkolzin wasn’t terrible down the stretch by any means, but the production was lacking. Used primarily in a fourth-line role, he produced no goals and just two assists.

The hit by Podkolzin plus the net drive and finish by Lafferty was dandy. But watch Podkolzin in front tie up Gavrikov and box him out. Creates the space for Lafferty to cut across the slot and score. Podz played a huge role in the goal.

As Rick Tocchet might say, this is a “big summer” for Podkolzin.

He’s fresh off signing a two-year contract, which is a sign the organization believes in him as a player. But he’ll also be waiver eligible for the first time in his career next season.

That means it’s NHL or bust for Podkolzin, at least when it comes to playing for this organization.

It’s unlikely that Podkolzin will ever be able to live up to the hype that comes with being a top-10 pick, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be an effective player. The 6-foot-1 forward impressed Tocchet with his work on the forecheck at times last season.

There is reason to be hopeful that he can develop into a middle-six winger who can help out on the penalty kill and maybe chip in 15 goals.

But time is running out.

If Podkolzin is going to be that guy, he needs to start showing it.