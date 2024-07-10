Canucks reveal jersey numbers for 7 new players

The Vancouver Canucks have revealed what number each of their new acquisitions will be wearing.

New free agent acquisitions Jake DeBrusk, Derek Forbort, Danton Heinen, Vincent Desharnais, Kiefer Sherwood, Nate Smith, and Jiri Patera all had their Canucks numbers revealed.

Some of the players are sticking with the same number they wore with their previous team while others are picking new digits.

We’re serving up fresh numbers, hot off the press. pic.twitter.com/T2sBvTBDB2 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) July 10, 2024

Big free agent acquisition Jake DeBrusk will wear No. 74 for the Canucks this year, the same number he had with the Boston Bruins. He becomes the third Canucks player ever to wear the number after Ethan Bear and Vitali Kravtsov, who both did at points in 2023.

Danton Heinen wore No. 43 with the Bruins, but captain Quinn Hughes took that number in Vancouver, so he had to switch. He’ll wear No. 20, a number that has been used several times in franchise history, most recently by Aatu Räty last year.

Kiefer Sherwood is sticking with the No. 44 that he wore with the Nashville Predators. He’ll become the 12th player in team history to wear it, with the most recent being Kyle Burroughs.

The Canucks big defence signing, Derek Forbort, is moving from No. 28 with the Bruins to No. 27 with the Canucks. The No. 28 is unofficially retired in Vancouver in memory of Luc Bourdon, who passed away tragically in a motorcycle accident early in his hockey career.

Derek Forbort wore No. 28 with the #Bruins last season. That number is unofficially retired in Vancouver and no one has worn in since Luc Bourdon. Forbort did the right thing and will be wearing No. 27 this season with the #Canucks.

❤️ https://t.co/XI2KiPrUTZ — Noah Strang (@noahstrang_) July 10, 2024

The team’s other new big defenceman, Vincent Desharnais, is sticking with the No. 73 that he rocked with the Edmonton Oilers last season. He joins Tyler Toffoli and Justin Dowling as the only players to wear the number in team history.

Centre Nate Smith is taking No. 83, only worn by Jay Beagle and Juho Lammikko before. It seems more likely than not that Smith will be starting in the AHL with the Abbotsford Canucks.

Czech goalie Jiri Patera is taking No. 30, which has commonly been used by goaltenders throughout Canucks history.