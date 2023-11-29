Canucks trade Beauvillier to Blackhawks

The Vancouver Canucks announced today that they have traded forward Anthony Beauvillier to the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Canucks are getting a 2024 fifth-round pick in return.

Beauvillier was acquired by the Canucks last year in the trade that sent former captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders.

— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 29, 2023

The 5-foot-11 forward has two goals and six assists in 22 games so far this season and managed 20 points in 33 games with the organization last year. Over his career, the winger has five seasons with at least 15 goals.

Through the early part of this season, Beauvillier often found himself playing a bottom-six role. However, he was skating on a line alongside J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser during the team’s most recent full practice.

The Canucks are not retaining any portion of Beauvillier’s $4.15 million salary. The forward is an unrestricted free agent upon the conclusion of this season and will be free to choose where he goes next.

With Beauvillier off the books, the Canucks now have more cap space to go and make an acquisition. It’s been widely reported that they’re interested in adding to this roster, specifically another defenceman.

Ethan Bear is a name that has been connected to the Canucks a lot. The 26-year-old right-handed defenceman has still not signed with an NHL team after suffering a shoulder injury. He played 61 games in Vancouver last season and would help to bolster the team’s defence group.

The Canucks traded away their own 2024 fifth-round draft pick in a deal made earlier this year that brought in winger Sam Lafferty. They now recoup that draft capital in this deal just a few months later.

The Canucks and Blackhawks next play against each other in just over two weeks. That game will take place on December 17 at the United Center south of the border.