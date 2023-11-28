McWard to make season debut as Canucks shake up defence pairings

The Vancouver Canucks are shaking up their defence group for the game against the Anaheim Ducks tonight.

Head coach Rick Tocchet told the media this morning that Cole McWard will step into the lineup for the first time this season.

“I want to see him, get a look at him. He’s a mobile guy, maybe he’s a guy that can get some shots through for us,” the head coach explained. “He played well in camp and stuff. He’s done well down there.”

The 22-year-old has been playing in the AHL with the Abbotsford Canucks to begin this season. He has four points in 15 games to start his first full season of professional hockey.

“Sometimes guys in the minors, they actually play better in the NHL than the minors because it’s more structured. I think Cole is one of those guys,” Tocchet continued when discussing his lineup decision. “He thrives in a structured environment, so we will see how he does tonight.”

The head coach also confirmed that Mark Friedman will be coming out of the lineup as a result of this change.

“The players thrive for the fans. They’ve been real loud this year. Let’s use them as juice for us.” 🗣 Head Coach Rick Tocchet speaks on upcoming home schedule, lineup changes for tonight, and more.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/qbhykec7X1 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 28, 2023

McWard was one of the last cuts at training camp this year and played extensively alongside Quinn Hughes during preseason.

He was originally signed by the Canucks in April as an NCAA free agent. McWard made his NHL debut last year, playing a total of five games and scoring one goal in the process.

WELCOME TO THE NHL, COLE MCWARD! pic.twitter.com/2MD1weMMXJ — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 9, 2023

When McWard touches the ice tonight, he will be the ninth defenceman that the Canucks have used so far this season.

The Canucks take on the Anaheim Ducks tonight as they start a stretch where they play seven of their next eight games at home. The team has had an action-packed schedule recently and dropped four of their past six games. The puck drops at Rogers Arena for tonight’s contest at 7 pm PT.