Canucks "working the phones big time" trying to make a trade: report

The Vancouver Canucks are apparently calling around the league, looking to make a trade.

The team is hoping to improve its roster after a surprisingly strong first few weeks of the season. They currently sit second in the Pacific Division with 11 points through eight games.

They’ve not only been winning games but doing so in a convincing manner by playing some great team defence. Their +12 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

“[Management] believe in this team. I’m hearing the Canucks would like to add they’re trying to get better. It’s not easy in a capped-out NHL. I’m not saying anything is imminent, but I am saying they’re working the phones big time,” Dhaliwal explained. “Management is obviously pretty impressed with this Canucks 5-2-1 start.”

“It’s a good start, but they don’t want to sit idle. They’re working the phones, trying to get something.”

The Canucks made a four-player trade earlier this month when they acquired Mark Friedman. The 27-year-old right-shot defenceman has stepped into a top-four role alongside Ian Cole. There is reason to believe that the team could still use another right-handed defenceman to challenge for that spot and that someone in that position would make for a natural trade target.

The biggest constraint for the organization in their search for a trade is going to be the salary cap. The team has virtually no cap space and thus will need to get creative to make a deal.

One player that has been in the rumour mill a lot is Conor Garland. His agent was granted permission to seek a trade with other clubs prior to this season. Garland’s cap hit is $4.95 million, meaning the Canucks could retain a portion and still take on a sizeable contract in return.