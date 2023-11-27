Kuzmenko returns to Canucks' latest iteration of forward lines

After sitting out as a healthy scratch for the past two games, Vancouver Canucks winger Andrei Kuzmenko was back in the lineup during today’s practice. This would suggest that he’s going to play tomorrow night against the Anaheim Ducks.

The forward skated onto the ice wearing the blue jersey typically associated with the top six. Not only was he in the lineup, but he was back on his usual top-six line with Elias Pettersson and Ilya Mikheyev, according to Rink Wide‘s Jeff Paterson.

first #Canucks line rushes

Beauvillier-Miller-Boeser

Kuzmenko-EP40-Mikheyev

Joshua-Blueger-Garland

Hoglander-Aman-Lafferty

PDG — Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) November 27, 2023

Sam Lafferty, Kuzmenko’s replacement on that line while he was scratched, skated on the fourth line with Nils Aman and Nils Höglander. In other news, Anthony Beauvillier was alongside J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser in the top six, leaving Phil Di Giuseppe as the odd man out.

After scoring 39 goals last season, Kuzmenko has just three in 19 games so far this season. That puts him on pace for just 12 goals. This is all despite playing mostly with the superstar Pettersson, who was leading the league in points for a moment earlier this year.

The winger signed a two-year contract with the Canucks last January worth $5.5 million per season. So far, he’s struggled to live up to that cap hit.

“I think he needs to get his game a little sharper,” said head coach Rick Tocchet prior to the first game that Kuzmenko sat out against the Seattle Kraken. “When you’re not scoring, you’ve gotta make sure of your details in your own end. He’s thinking too much. There are some systems stuff that we need to be able to count on in these positions.”

The Canucks play their next game tomorrow night against the Ducks at Rogers Arena. The puck drops for that game at 7 pm PT as the Canucks look to bounce back after a 4-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks last Saturday.