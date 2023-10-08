The Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks have made a trade.

Just a few days ahead of the 2023-24 season, the Leafs announced they’d sent veteran forward Sam Lafferty to the Canucks in exchange for Vancouver’s fifth-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Lafferty had two goals and four assists in 19 games for the Maple Leafs in the 2022-23 season.

A 28-year-old forward originally picked by Pittsburgh in the fourth round of the 2014 draft, Lafferty played for the Penguins as well as the Chicago Blackhawks before his stint with Toronto last season, coming over just prior to the deadline in a deal along with Jake McCabe. Lafferty has one year left on a two-year deal originally signed with Chicago, as he’ll be making $1.15 million this upcoming season.