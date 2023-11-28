Blackhawks GM shoots down "disgusting" rumour involving Corey Perry

A wild and totally unsubstantiated rumour regarding Corey Perry’s absence from the Chicago Blackhawks has been making the rounds on social media in recent days.

The rumour caught fire after the Blackhawks banished Perry on Saturday without disclosing why. The Blackhawks cut ties with the 38-year-old NHL veteran today, putting him on waivers with the intention of terminating his contract.

“After an internal investigation, the Chicago Blackhawks have determined that Corey Perry has engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation of both the terms of his Standard Player’s Contract and the Blackhawks’ internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments,” the team announced in a written statement.

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson held a media conference this afternoon, where he appeared to shoot down the social media-fuelled rumour. Davidson said that he wasn’t able to disclose any details because it’s an “individual personnel matter,” but he made sure to make one clarification during his opening remarks.

“I do want to be very clear on this one point,” Davidson said. “This does not involve any players or their families. And anyone that suggests otherwise is wildly inaccurate, and frankly, it’s disgusting.”

“This has been a tough situation, and I understand you wanted answers,” Davidson continued. “It was important that we took all the necessary steps before sharing more.”