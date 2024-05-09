

Vancouver Canucks fans are showing why they’re some of the most passionate in the NHL.

The fanbase, which hadn’t been able to properly celebrate a playoff series victory prior to this year since 2011, has been taking to the streets to celebrate each of the team’s postseason wins.

Last night’s incredible 5-4 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers had fans across the lower mainland going wild.

Those who were at the game kept the celebration going as they left the building.

The plaza outside Rogers Arena was full of people cheering and celebrating the big victory.

An absolutely electric scene at Rogers Arena as the Vancouver Canucks make a serious comeback to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4!! @CityNewsVAN pic.twitter.com/zURs3D9cVw — Kate Walker (@KWalkerCitytv) May 9, 2024

There were a ton of chants including some directed at Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner who allowed five goals on 24 shots.

Canucks fans were also having a party at Scott Road and 72 Ave, the famous intersection on the border of Surrey and Delta, which has been going off after every postseason win.

Scott Road Cellies have become an important playoff tradition as fans gather to cheer on the team.

The intersection was crazy last night, with tons of people chanting, waving Canucks flags, and cheering after the unbelievable comeback.

Scott Road getting turnt tonight #canucks pic.twitter.com/t32RP9MZ6e — The Hockey Spotlight (@nhlspotlight) May 9, 2024

Canucks fans have taken over Scott Road! pic.twitter.com/W9TfkSPVVy — CanucksPulse (@CanucksPulse_) May 9, 2024

The crowd even broke out into a “J.T. Mill-er” chant. The star forward had a huge game as he scored a crucial goal and played a big role in limiting superstar Connor McDavid to zero shots.

It was the first time ever that the Oilers centre failed to record a single shot in a playoff game.

Canucks fans have been showing their support of the team all season long, but it’s been taken to another level during the playoffs. Rogers Arena has been loud, and people have been taking to the streets to celebrate all the big wins.

The Canucks play their next game tomorrow night as they look to build on their 1-0 early series lead. The puck drops at 7 pm PT, and if they can pull off another win, you can be sure that fans will be outside celebrating again.