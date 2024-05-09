"The fans helped us": Canucks say home crowd is making a difference



It wasn’t that long ago Rogers Arena was commonly referred to as “Rogers Library.”

Let’s just say Vancouver Canucks fans didn’t have a lot to cheer about for most of the last decade.

But now?

The atmosphere at Canucks home playoff games is off the charts. Especially last night, when the Canucks staged an epic comeback to beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4.

Don’t take my word for it. Here’s what ESPN play-by-play broadcaster Mike Monaco had to say last night:

That was one of the best sports atmospheres I’ve ever been in, Vancouver. I have chills. — Mike Monaco (@MikeMonaco_) May 9, 2024

While the crowd was shushed to a degree when the Oilers took a 4-1 lead in the first period of Game 1, it didn’t take a lot for Rogers Arena to come alive again.

The crowd was on Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner after he gave up the first goal against, and then again when he took a penalty for playing the puck outside of the trapezoid. They jeered him and gave sarcastic cheers just about every other time he played the puck behind the net the rest of the night.

They even jeered him outside Rogers Arena after the game. He wasn’t there, but that didn’t matter.

Seeing the crowd get louder with each goal puts a big smile on my face 😄 #Canucks pic.twitter.com/rlYrNUYy3P — ProvingBeatle16 🇵🇸 (@PBeatle16) May 9, 2024

But it was when Elias Lindholm scored late in the second period to cut Edmonton’s lead to 4-2 that head coach Rick Tocchet said they really got a boost.

“I thought when we made it 4-2, the crowd was really loud. I definitely think the fans helped us tonight,” said Tocchet. “That building was really loud… The crowd gave us energy after the 4-2 goal for sure.”

“After Lindy’s goal, to get it back within two. It was right there. You’re two shots away… the belief’s always there,” said Dakota Joshua. “You’ve got to keep playing to the end, anything can happen.

“In the third there, once the crowd gets behind us, and gives us a bit more confidence, you could see it spread throughout the team. They were able to help us grind it out to the end there.”

After J.T. Miller scored in the third period to make it a one-goal game, it got even louder.

The noise continued through a commercial break. Credit to the Canucks game presentation team, they didn’t play music or cut to a video on the big screen like usual. Instead, they let the fans continue.

That’s when a “J.T. Miller” chant broke out.

It’s so loud in here, the players couldn’t hear the whistle. Neither could I. We’re in a commercial break and the crowd is still roaring. They’re chanting “J.T. Miller” right now. — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) May 9, 2024

In the final seconds of the game, Lindholm pointed out a tangible difference the home crowd made. With the goalie pulled and the Oilers pressing, their bench was trying to communicate how much time was left, but they couldn’t hear.

“The crowd was really loud and it was a lot of fun,” Lindholm explained. “At the end when they had the puck, I don’t think they kind of knew how much time was left. Everyone started screaming [from their bench] and let them know on the ice. The crowd was really good for us.”