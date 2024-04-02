Ex-Canucks winger Nikolay Goldobin and wife announce baby

Former Vancouver Canucks winger Nikolay Goldobin made an exciting announcement through Instagram recently.

He posted a joint photo to the social media platform with his wife Anna celebrating the birth of their first child.

The caption, when translated into English, reads, “From that moment on, there was even more love and warmth in our family ❤️. I love you endlessly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Goldobina (@8anny8)

The 28-year-old hockey player also posted a different photo of himself with a stroller presumably carrying his newborn child a few days later.

That post’s caption simply reads “Happy Father” with an emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikolay Goldobin (@goldy_78)

Goldobin played parts of four seasons with the Canucks, finishing with 44 points in 114 games. He also played 11 NHL games with the San Jose Sharks.

The new father was originally acquired by the Canucks in 2017 in a trade with the Sharks. The Canucks sent aging fan favourite Jannik Hansen the other way in the deal.

Goldobin wowed fans with his soft hands and high skill level. While the Canucks teams he played on were not very successful, it was the start of a new era. Some of the key young players that make up the core of this season’s playoff-bound team debuted during this time.

It didn’t work out for Goldobin with the Canucks and the 5-foot-11 winger eventually left the NHL to sign with CSKA in the KHL. He played his last NHL game, barring an unexpected return, at the age of 24.

Goldobin had a very successful season this year in Russia playing for Spartak Moskva. The winger finished second in the KHL in goals with 37 in 67 games played. He also had 78 points, good for second behind another former Canuck in Reid Boucher.

Whoops. I sneezed at my desk and accidentally clipped 17 of Nikolay Goldobin's KHL goals this season…

(I cut out the empty-net goals) He's leading the KHL with 20 goals and 20 assists for 40 points through 27 games. pic.twitter.com/b0pT83u2CT — 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀 Faber 🔥 (@ChrisFaber39) November 4, 2023