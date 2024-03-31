SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks clinch playoff spot and here’s what fans had to say

Bob Frid/USA TODAY Sports

The Vancouver Canucks are heading to the NHL playoffs and fans could not be more excited.

It was made official last night after the St. Louis Blues lost 4-0 to the San Jose Sharks, putting every non-playoff team out of reach of the Pacific Division-leading Canucks. This is the team’s first time clinching a playoff spot since the 2014-15 season.

Vancouver did make the second round of the 2020 bubble playoffs, but they didn’t technically clinch a spot. They had to defeat the Minnesota Wild in a qualifying round. The Canucks also didn’t play a single game of that run in Vancouver either, as games were exclusively held in Edmonton with no fans during the pandemic.

Fans took to social media to celebrate the accomplishment.

Though the excitement is hitting a fever pitch in Vancouver, the Canucks still have some business to take care of over their last nine regular season games. The Edmonton Oilers are just four points behind them for the division lead and have games in hand on the Canucks. If they want to secure the division, they must play at the top of their game.

If the playoffs started today, the Canucks would be playing the red-hot Nashville Predators. If you want to get in on the action, playoff tickets in Vancouver are set to go on sale to the general public tomorrow at 10 am PT. 

