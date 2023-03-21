SportsHockeyCanada

"Absolute trash": Hockey fans ticked off with new NHL jersey manufacturer

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Mar 21 2023, 2:10 pm
"Absolute trash": Hockey fans ticked off with new NHL jersey manufacturer
Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

At 6:45 am ET on Tuesday, the National Hockey League (NHL) announced a new 10-year partnership with manufacturer Fanatics for its on-ice jerseys.

It took until about 6:46 am for the first negative reaction to come in for the deal, which kicks off with the 2024-25 season.

The early morning announcement caught NHL fans off guard for a number of reasons:

  • One: who announces news before sunrise? Was the NHL aware of the negative reaction coming its way?
  • Two: Fanatics jerseys have a reputation for being lower quality than its competitors. Will the quality be upped with the new deal, or remain the same?
  • Three: Fanatics has never manufactured any large-scale professional sports uniforms.

Fanatics first got involved in the NHL apparel game in 2017-18, when Adidas took over from Reebok as the official on-ice jersey manufacturer for the league.

Fanatics offers both replica jerseys as well as other apparel, with its price point currently at CND$194.99 for a replica jersey with a player’s name on it. The Adidas version, which is the same as the players wear on the ice, goes for CND$249.99.

“This expansion of our partnership with Fanatics is a reflection of our shared commitment to innovation, performance and serving our players and fans,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a release. “Our players and fans should look forward to what Fanatics will bring to the best uniforms in all of sports.”

Doug Mack, CEO of Fanatics Commerce, says the jerseys won’t have radical changes.

“Fanatics will continue to use the same factory, the same specs for players and even some of the same fabrics, at least at first,” the league wrote in the release.

Here’s what some of the reaction looks like (spoiler: it’s not great).

 

One fan even jokingly shared their excitement, following up with a series of Fanatics merchandise with various errors.

We challenge you to find one person not paid by the league or Fanatics that is genuinely excited about this deal. Best of luck!

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.