Another day. Another MLB uniform defect.

Fanatics’ latest partnership with the MLB has been causing quite a stir with baseball fans. And for good reason.

From see-through pants to smaller fonts and jersey numbers, there have been complaints about an overall reduction in quality from players and executives alike.

With opening day kicking off the 2024 season on Thursday, every team’s new threads were on full display across the league. And it didn’t take long for something else to go wrong.

Towards the end of a game between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros, players began to work up a sweat, as they naturally do. The problem, in this case, were the stains left on the uniforms, which, rather than being absorbed by the fabric, soaked through to the exterior for all to see.

The issue is especially evident on gray unifoms, like the ones worn by New York when they’re on the road.

“If you were wondering how the Fanatics jerseys are, the guys are literally sweating right through them,” one user wrote in an X post featuring of images of Yankees players in spotted jerseys.

Unfortunately, the problem is not exclusive to one team, as other gray jerseys around the MLB have exhibited the same lack of absorbency.

Ironically, Nike, who deisgned the new uniforms in collaboration with Fanatics, called them the “most advanced uniforms in the history of MLB” back in February.

“We worked closely with MLB players, teams and the league to create the most advanced uniforms in the history of MLB which are lighter and more flexible,” the athletic apparel company said in a statement during Spring Training.

Statement from Nike about its MLB uniform kerfuffle:

With so many issues so early on, it might only be a matter of time before players start to publically voice their displeasure with Fanatics.

Fans already have.

But be forewarned, going through the list might cause you to work up a sweat of your own.