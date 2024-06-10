Canucks and Lindholm seem headed for breakup in free agency

It’s sounding like the Vancouver Canucks aren’t going to be able to retain their big trade acquisition from this season.

The team is reportedly willing to give Elias Lindholm a nearly $50 million contract, but that might not be enough to get it done.

“We talked about how it sounds like the Canucks are willing to go around seven time seven for Lindholm,” said Sportsnet‘s Elliotte Friedman today on The Jeff Marek show.

“It doesn’t look like that’s going to happen, so the Canucks are kind of looking at this like, ‘We’re probably not going to be able to keep Lindholm, what is our next option?'”

The free agent centre class this year is very weak, and Lindholm is one of the few legitimate top-six options.

These are the top 15 pending-UFA centres by points. It's not a good class. Elias Lindholm is going to get PAID if he hits the open market. The #Canucks should let him walk but if they do, who are you replacing him with?

The Canucks gave up a large package, including a top prospect and a first-round pick, to acquire Lindholm midseason. While the player struggled during the regular season, the deal paid dividends in the playoffs as the Swedish centre was excellent.

The centre isn’t the only Canucks pending free agent set to get a big contract. Friedman also reported that winger Dakota Joshua should have his fair share of suitors, perhaps also pricing him out of the Canucks’ budget.

“The market is very good for D, and the market is very good for the heavier depth forwards, like the Dakota Joshuas,” said Friedman later on in the show. “The market for those guys is going to be really good.”

With veteran defenceman Ian Cole already reported to be set to test free agency, it’s looking more and more like the Canucks will experience major turnover next season. General manager Patrik Allvin will need to get creative to help his team improve on their Pacific Division title this year.