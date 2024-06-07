Canucks might need to make Lindholm massive offer to keep him

The Vancouver Canucks might need to empty their wallet to retain pending free agent Elias Lindholm.

More and more signs are pointing towards the player getting a massive contract this summer, either from the Canucks or another NHL team.

It was revealed today that some insiders around the industry think the Canucks could be offering Lindholm nearly $50 million on his next contract. That still might not be enough.

“I think the Canucks are willing to go in the [$7 million x seven years] range, I’m just not sure it’s going to get it done,” said Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts today.

Lindholm’s numbers have declined in three consecutive seasons and he struggled to fit in with the Canucks during the regular season. He finished with just 12 points in 26 games after the midseason trade that brought him to Vancouver.

However, the 29-year-old proved his worth in the playoffs as he was one of the team’s best players. He had five goals and five assists in 13 games, including two game-winning goals. He also provided outstanding short-handed minutes and took on some of the toughest head-to-head matchups.

Centres are always in high demand around the league, especially those that excel in all situations, and Lindholm will be a top player at his position if he makes it to free agency. There are lots of teams that would open up their chequebook to bring him to town.

The Canucks already have Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller signed for the position. Bringing in Lindholm as well could mean a lot of versatility when it comes to throwing different looks at the opponent.

However, $7 million per season, or even more, is a lot of money and the Canucks have other big contributors, like Filip Hronek and Nikita Zadorov, left to deal with as well. Patrik Allvin will have to play his cards carefully to improve this roster from last season.