Filip Hronek’s agent provided an update on the player’s contract negotiations with the Vancouver Canucks.

The right-handed defenceman is a pending restricted free agent. His new contract is the subject of much discussion as the 26-year-old is due for a major raise.

“He loves Vancouver,” explained agent Allan Walsh on a recent episode of SDPN’s Agent Provocateur podcast. “The organization, from the time that he was traded when they were a non-playoff team, and now they are not just a playoff team but legitimate contenders. He loves the guys. I think he has great rapport and respect for the coaches, and he loves the city.”

Hronek had a career season and finished 21st among all defenceman in points. It’s been reported that he’s asking the Canucks for $8 million per season on a long-term deal.

The big ask has led to rumours that it may be difficult for the two sides to reach an agreement. However, Hronek clearly wants to stay, and he was very effective this season, meaning the interest is likely mutual.

“You go in, and you’re really upfront about how much he likes it and would like to stay, and you hope that there’s a way to make it happen,” said the player’s agent about how he approaches this situation.

As a restricted free agent, Hronek isn’t free to join any team. The Canucks still have some control, and that increases the chances of a deal getting done.

With just three defencemen under contract for next season as of right now, the Canucks have plenty of open spots. Hronek didn’t only have a career season; he was also a great partner to captain Quinn Hughes, who is now the favourite to win the Norris Trophy.

“I think they played really well together, two good puck-moving guys,” said Patrik Allvin at his year-end press conference. “We expressed to Fil that we wanted to keep him here and be a part of us moving forward, and we’ll see if we get the deal done. He is an RFA, so we control him for another year.”

The July 1 date looms big on the calendar for the Canucks in terms of negotiations with many players. The new contract with Hronek, or lack thereof, will play a big role in the team’s direction over the coming years as they deal with a core piece of this group.