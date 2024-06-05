Canucks defenceman Ian Cole expected to test free agency: report

It looks like Ian Cole will not be returning to the Vancouver Canucks next season.

The veteran defenceman is expected to test free agency on July 1 per CHEK‘s Rick Dhaliwal.

Looks like defenseman Ian Cole will hit the free agent market on July 1st. More on Donnie and Dhali at 10am — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) June 5, 2024

Cole signed a one-year deal with the Canucks last summer. The 35-year-old had two goals and nine assists in 78 games played and finished as a +10.

The veteran was a big boost for the team’s penalty kill and helped the unit improve from historically bad to near league average. He played the most short-handed minutes on the team this season.

Cole was on the wrong end of some glaring mistakes in the playoffs, including an own-goal in overtime against the Edmonton Oilers. He finished sixth among team defencemen in average playoff ice-time.

The defenceman has played for five teams in the past five seasons so he’s used to being a free agent. With 826 career games played and two Stanley Cup rings, he’ll be an enticing option for a team looking to add experience to their dressing room.

More to come…