Canucks trade Kuzmenko to Calgary Flames for Lindholm: report

The Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames have completed a blockbuster deal involving Elias Lindholm per Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.

Lots of moving parts, and still more to complete, but can report Elias Lindholm will be a member of #Canucks. Lindholm is in the air on the way to Toronto for #NHLAllStar, which has slowed process. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 1, 2024

The deal has Andrei Kuzmenko going the other way per TSN’s Darren Dreger. It’s still unclear if that is the full package that the Flames are getting in return.

The Canucks are acquiring Lindholm, a versatile top-six player who can play centre or on the wing. He’s just two years removed from scoring 40 goals and will help them prepare for their postseason push.

The full parameters of the trade are not yet clear, with some rumours that Chris Tanev could also also be included.

The trade finally got completed after a frenzy was set off by Elliotte Friedman’s reporting earlier in the night.

What this trade means for the Canucks

The Canucks have now pushed their chips in the middle. They currently sit first in the NHL and have solidified their forward corps as they get ready for playoffs.

The team went out and got the top-six forward that they were looking for. While Lindholm is not having the best season of his career with nine goals and 32 points in 49 games, he’s scored at a consistent 60-point pace or better for the last few years.

Lindholm finished second in the 2021-22 Selke Trophy voting behind Patrice Bergeron, showing off some impressive defensive skills.

The forward is in the final season of his $4.85 million contract and will be an UFA this offseason. There is no extension in place at the moment according to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun.

What this trade means for the Flames

The Flames have started their rebuild by dealing Lindholm.

They get Kuzmenko who scored 39 goals last season, his first full year in the NHL. If they can help him find some of that magic, the Flames will be very happy with the Russian winger.

More to come…