Ceci out? Oilers might be making major lineup change for Game 2

It appears the Edmonton Oilers are making another major change to their lineup as they prepare for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final tonight.

After outplaying the Florida Panthers for large stretches in Game 1 over the weekend but still coming up short, it seemed like lineup changes were inevitable for the Oilers. The forward group played well, but the defensive pair of Darnell Nurse-Cody Ceci struggled mightily against the Florida forecheck and were responsible for two goals against.

With that, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch appears to be taking Ceci out of the lineup for Game 2. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli had the report from morning skate in Florida.

At morning skate, #Oilers have Darnell Nurse with Vinny Desharnais ahead of Game 2. Ekholm-Bouchard

Kulak-Broberg

Nurse-Desharnais Appears Cody Ceci may be a healthy scratch. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 10, 2024

This would be uncharted territory for 30-year-old Ceci, as he has never been scratched during his three-season tenure with the Oilers. It does, however, make a lot of sense. He has been the team’s worst defenceman throughout the playoffs, and the emergence of Philip Broberg has pushed him even further down the depth chart.

Nurse has shown that he can be a positive difference-maker for the Oilers when utilized correctly, so keeping him in the lineup makes sense. Taking Ceci’s place in the lineup will be Vincent Desharnais, who is looking to draw back into the lineup for the first time since Game 3 against the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final.

Desharnais and Nurse have spent time together during this playoff run and the results haven’t been awful. Defending the rush may still be an issue, but the Laval, Quebec, native is more effective at breaking up the cycle than Ceci.

Elsewhere on the blue line, the Oilers’ top defensive pair will remain Mattias Ekholm playing with Evan Bouchard. Broberg will also stick with Brett Kulak, who was his partner in Game 1.

Edmonton’s forward group could also see a major change because of a potential injury. Evander Kane was not on the ice this morning and his status for tonight has not been confirmed.

As a result, Adam Henrique has taken his spot on the second line beside Leon Draisaitl and Dylan Holloway. Sam Carrick looks like he could draw back into the lineup on the fourth line with Mattias Janmark and Connor Brown. Derek Ryan would be the odd man out.

Sportsnet’s Jack Michaels had that report this morning.

Nurse with Desharnais at practice for Game 2. Ceci could be scratched for the first time as an Oiler. Lines are as follows: RNH-McDavid-Hyman

Henrique-Draisaitl-Holloway

Foegele-McLeod-Perry

Janmark-Carrick-Brown Kane’s status for Game 2 unknown at this point. pic.twitter.com/SMT63V89fb — Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) June 10, 2024

Stuart Skinner is expected to once again get the nod between the pipes as the Oilers look to split the first two games in Florida and return to Alberta with a tied-up series.

Puck drop is set for 6 pm MT.