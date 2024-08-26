Canucks prospect Jett Woo engaged to long-term girlfriend

Vancouver Canucks prospect Jett Woo is engaged to his long-term girlfriend, Taylor McDonald.

The blueliner posted a few photos of the engagement to Instagram, showing the happy couple during the special moment. The two seem to have been together for nearly a decade, according to the post.

“8 years in the making,” reads Woo’s Instagram caption.

The photos were reposted by the Abbotsford Canucks on social media platform X. The couple got engaged in a beautiful setting which featured luscious greenery.

Congratulations to Jett Woo and his fiancé, Taylor, on their engagement! 💙💍 pic.twitter.com/NY7GdNyvlE — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) August 26, 2024

Woo signed a new contract with the Canucks this summer. It’s a one-year, two-way deal which will pay him $775,000 in the NHL and $150,000 in the AHL.

The 24-year-old was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NHL draft and has worked his way through the ranks ever since. While he has yet to play an NHL game, Woo did get called up to the big leagues last season.

He’s been a key contributor for the organization’s AHL team, both in its former home, Utica, and now in Abbotsford. Last year, he finished with 31 points in 62 games, enjoying his best season as a professional yet.

Woo is expected to start this season in the minors. If he continues to build on his play from last season, he will likely be one of the first defenceman called up when injuries inevitably hit the Canucks.

The team heads to Penticton for training camp in roughly three weeks to kick off the 2024-25 NHL season. The Canucks are looking to build on what was an incredibly successful campaign last season which saw them exceed expectations and fall just one win short of making the Western Conference Final.