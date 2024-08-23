Canucks making a change to the Rogers Arena ice surface

With summer slowly creeping to a close, the Vancouver Canucks ice has been reinstalled at Rogers Arena.

Though it has only been months since the Canucks’ final playoff outing, things will get ramped up again soon with training camp set to begin on September 19. With fans’ anticipation increasing by the day, the organization chose to drop a video on X to build the excitement even further.

The moment there's a chill in the air: install the ice. 🧊 pic.twitter.com/DWQUvQwD8V — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) August 23, 2024

There is a big change in this year’s ice design, that being directly at centre ice. The organization has decided to increase the size of the Canucks logo, which will now cover the entire centre ice circle. It’s a unique design and one that plenty of fans seem to like.

That new centre ice logo😍 https://t.co/aarIn28kGE — Laura (@laura_nucks43) August 23, 2024

The Canucks new centre ice logo has gotta be worth a couple extra wins pic.twitter.com/wUvJW5O5Nx — Chris Conte (@ChrisConte79) August 23, 2024

Looks like the #Canucks will have a new logo at centre ice and it looks absolutely amazing🔥 pic.twitter.com/JQk5LtFuT7 — Raja Shergill (@Sher_Raja) August 23, 2024

New center ice design is FIRE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/A17lnKZyw8 — SD 🌹 (@_sD98_) August 23, 2024

Though some in the comments made it clear they would have preferred the skate logo, it seems the vast majority are happy with this latest instalment.

Fans hoping to see this new design during game action will get their first opportunity to do so on September 24, which will see the Canucks take on the Seattle Kraken in their first preseason outing of the 2024-25 campaign. Many more eyeballs will notice it weeks later, as the Canucks will play in their home opener on October 9 versus the Calgary Flames.

Anticipation for the 2024-25 season is much higher for Canucks fans than it had been in recent years. After missing the playoffs for three straight seasons, the Canucks were arguably the biggest surprise of the NHL in 2023-24, winning the Pacific Division with a 50-23-9 record. Thanks to some big free-agent additions, they are expected to be every bit as competitive this coming season.