Canucks call up Jett Woo for first time and put another defenceman on IR

The Vancouver Canucks are giving Jett Woo his first opportunity at the NHL level.

The team announced today that they have recalled the 23-year-old. Carson Soucy has been moved to the injured reserve list to free up a roster spot.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that D Carson Soucy has been placed on injured reserve and D Jett Woo has been recalled from Abbotsford (AHL). — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 12, 2024

Woo has been in the Canucks organization for quite a while as he was originally picked in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft.

The right-handed shot has played 180 AHL games over the past four years with the Utica Comets and Abbotsford Canucks. He has 16 points in 42 games so far this season.

Woo’s progression has not been linear but he has managed to take a step forward over the past two seasons in the AHL. He finished last year with 21 points in 68 games and started to play a larger role for Abbotsford as a defensive-focused blueliner.

Soucy hasn’t played since February 20 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. It was revealed a few days after the game that he was going to miss five-to-six weeks due to injury.

It’s the second major injury Soucy has suffered this season as he has struggled to catch a break. The 6-foot-5 defenceman has played in just 21 games so far this season. When he has been in the lineup, he’s been one of the team’s better defensive options on the blue line.

Soucy is not the only regular defenceman missing from the Canucks lineup at the moment. Nikita Zadorov still has to serve one more game in his two-match suspension he earned for a recent hit. He will need to sit out tomorrow’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks before being eligible to return.