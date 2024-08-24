Former Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat received a significant honour this afternoon.

The 29-year-old took part in an event at the West Lorne Arena, which, as of today, will now be known as the Bo Horvat Community Centre.

“Today was a special day for Bo Horvat – having his hometown arena named after him,” HH Balloons, a custom balloon design and event planning business, wrote on Instagram.

Days before the announcement, Horvat joined St. Thomas’ 94.1 myFM to express his excitement about the major honour.

“Honestly, I couldn’t believe it. You like to think that you can play in the NHL and stuff like that, that’s your main goal,” Horvat said. “Never in a million years did I think I was going to get an arena named after me. When I heard that, there was a bunch of emotions.”

Horvat, who was drafted ninth overall in 2013, spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Canucks. He served as the organization’s captain during his final four seasons from 2019 to 2023.

In the final year of his contract in 2022-23, the Canucks chose to move Horvat to the New York Islanders in a blockbuster deal that saw Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty, and a conditional first-round pick in 2023 head the other way.

“To have been your captain, was a tremendous honour,” Horvat wrote in part of a note to Canucks fans after being dealt. “It was beyond the wildest dreams of that 19-year-old who just wanted to fit in and earn your respect one game at a time. The city of Vancouver and Canucks fans will always have a special place in our hearts.”

Since joining the Islanders, Horvat has continued to be the strong, two-way centreman he was throughout his lengthy tenure in Vancouver. This past season, he registered 33 goals and 68 points in 81 games.

In a combined 621 games with the Canucks, Horvat managed an impressive 201 goals and 420 points, while also scoring 10 goals in 17 playoff outings.