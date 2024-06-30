Canucks re-sign Jett Woo to new contract

The Vancouver Canucks are hanging onto Jett Woo, re-signing the 23-year-old defenceman to a new contract today.

It’s a one-year, two-way deal, worth a league-minimum $775,000 if he plays in the NHL next season per CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal. He’ll make $150,000 if he plays in the AHL.

A second-round draft pick by Vancouver in 2018, Woo has yet to play an NHL game. The 23-year-old did score a career-high 31 points in the AHL to lead all Abbotsford Canucks defencemen in scoring last season though.

Woo could be a depth option in Vancouver next season. The 6-foot, 199-pound blueliner was recalled twice in 2023-24 but didn’t draw into an NHL game.