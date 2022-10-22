Canucks jerseys will have ads on them for the first time ever

Ads have officially made their way onto the Vancouver Canucks jersey.

The Canucks announced TD Bank Group as the home jersey partner for the club, and the company’s logo will be stitched on home jerseys worn throughout the season.

It is the first-ever jersey sponsor in team history.

They’ll appear only on home jerseys.

“When considering our jersey partner, it was important to us that we team up with an organization that shares our values and is invested in the community,” Michael Doyle, president of business operations for the team, said in a release. “This marks an exciting time in the sponsorship between Canucks Sports & Entertainment and TD.”

The advertisement, TD’s green mark, will be a patch on the upper right chest of Canucks jerseys.

TD also serves as the presenting sponsor of signature Canucks events and initiatives like the Canucks for Kids Telethon, the Vancouver Canucks Alumni Association, and several community and theme nights.

“We’re so proud to extend our relationship with the Vancouver Canucks and have the TD Shield as the team’s first home jersey patch,” said Julie Armour, senior vice president of the pacific region for TD.

“The Canucks have been fantastic to work with over the past four years, sharing our commitment to enrich communities and work together for a more inclusive tomorrow through our various programs and activations. As we enter this exciting new phase of our sponsorship, we look forward to continuing our engagement with fans and enhancing their experience.”

The Canucks jersey ads will first be seen when Vancouver plays at home against the Buffalo Sabres at Rogers Arena on Saturday night.

The NHL board of governors approved jersey advertising beginning this season back in August 2021.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens are among other Canadian franchises to adopt sponsorship logos for their jerseys.