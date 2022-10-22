Canucks demote Höglander down to the minors

Nils Höglander is bound for Abbotsford.

The Vancouver Canucks forward has been optioned to the minor-league Abbotsford Canucks, general manager Patrik Allvin announced Saturday morning.

Höglander was a healthy scratch in Vancouver’s last game.

He’s had no goals and one assist in four games this season.

“We’ve got 13 forwards… This is a bigger, physical team and sometimes you make decisions on that,” Vancouver coach Bruce Boudreau told reporters before the scratching against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

“I told Hoggy he’s playing pretty good. I really like the way he’s playing, and be ready to get back in a hurry. Sometimes you look at your opposition and you see what you need.”

Höglander, selected in the second round (No. 40) of the 2019 NHL Draft, has 46 points (23 goals, 23 assists) in 120 games over parts of three seasons with Vancouver.

The 21-year-old is also exempt from waivers.

In a corresponding move, the Canucks recalled defenceman Noah Juulsen.