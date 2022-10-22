Abbotsford Canucks unveil own custom Diwali jersey

The Abbotsford Canucks are getting in on the Diwali celebrations, too.

The minor-league affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks announced Friday that the club would wear specialty themed warm-up jerseys that feature a hand sewn and authentic design logo to be worn in celebration of Diwali.

The Abbotsford #Canucks have unveiled their own Diwali jersey, modelled here by Arshdeep Bains pic.twitter.com/0H4Lonm2sz — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) October 21, 2022

Diwali is the festival of lights, which is an important religious celebration for Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs (Bandi Chhor Divas).

The logo was created by local South Asian visual artist Sandeep Johal, who began creating artwork in 2016 and whose portfolio includes multiple exhibits, murals, awards, and community events in British Columbia.

The warm-up jerseys feature a “Canuck inspired stick-in-rink logo redesigned with the vibrant colours of Diwali, including the classic orca logo and a peacock as shoulder patches,” the team wrote on its website.

The player name bars and numbers will also be decorated with Diwali colours, and will include Punjabi translations of the players’ names.

A limited number of autographed jerseys will be available on vanbase.ca. The remaining jerseys, and other Diwali-themed apparel, will be available at the Abbotsford Canucks Team Store in the Abbotsford Centre.

Partial proceeds from all jerseys will be donated to the South Asian Community Resource Office based in Abbotsford.

Vancouver will also be hosting Diwali Night on Monday, October 24, when they host the Carolina Hurricanes at Rogers Arena. Artist Sandeep Johal designed yellow-themed jerseys for the NHL club, revealed earlier in October.