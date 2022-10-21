Bruce Boudreau's wife doesn't like Canucks coach's new unshaven look

Did you notice Bruce Boudreau looking a little more rugged during the Vancouver Canucks’ most recent road trip?

Well, his wife sure did, let me tell you.

The normally clean-shaven Canucks head coach was sporting a five o’clock shadow during recent games in Minnesota and Columbus.

Is he growing a crisis beard with his team winless in five games?

The answer is no, and he’ll be clean-shaven before Saturday’s home opener.

There’s one good reason for that. His wife of 27 years, Crystal Boudreau, doesn’t like the scruff.

#Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau is in trouble with his wife for not shaving 😂 pic.twitter.com/LL9iEVS50i — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) October 21, 2022

“My wife gave me crap about that last night,” Boudreau told reporters in Burnaby this afternoon. “‘I never want to see you on TV without shaving,'” he said, imitating the love of his life.

“So I gotta wait until I get home tonight.”

Boudreau was then informed that today’s media availability would be on TV.

“She’s going to be mad at me again.”

27 years married 30+ ad a couple still going strong! I love you!🤣 pic.twitter.com/DYlk1MAls5 — hockeymom (@BoudreauCrystal) July 22, 2022