Leafs jerseys will have ads on them for the first time ever next season

The Toronto Maple Leafs will have the word “Milk” on their jerseys this upcoming season.

No, we’re not kidding.

Today, the Leafs announced a multi-year partnership with the Dairy Farmers of Ontario, with the patch “Milk” to appear on all their jerseys moving forward.

To support healthy active living, community programming and access to hockey for players and fans everywhere. We’re proud to announce @OntarioDairy as our jersey patch partner. — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 20, 2022

“Just as milk nourishes healthy bodies, Ontario’s dairy farming families proudly nourish healthy communities, and that’s been the focus of our ongoing partnership with the Toronto Maple Leafs,” said Cheryl Smith, CEO of Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO). “Placing our Milk logo on the Leafs’ sweaters is a symbol of this shared commitment, and of milk’s role in building strong bodies and healthy lives.”

The “Milk” brand is a long-time staple of the Dairy Farmers of Ontario, who were formed in 1995 after a merger of the Ontario Milk Marketing Board and the Ontario Cream Producers’ Marketing Board.

It is the first-ever jersey sponsor in team history.

“Given our pride in our partnership with Dairy Farmers of Ontario, and the immense benefits of milk to both elite and everyday athletes, it’s a perfect fit to see the blue-and-white Milk logo on the Maple Leafs’ iconic blue-and-white sweaters,” said Jordan Vader, senior vice president of global partnerships at MLSE. “Alongside MLSE and DFO’s shared values of support for grassroots initiatives, we look forward to further grow our partnership to reach the next generation of fans and give back to communities across Ontario.”

We can only assume this news will be well-received.