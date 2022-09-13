Opinion: Canadiens jersey ad is an eyesore and disgrace to team's history

With advertisements plastered along the Jumbotron, boards, ice and even players’ helmets, the Montreal Canadiens organization assumed that it was no big deal when they announced they’d now be sporting a blue, yellow, and white Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) patch on the front of the team’s home jerseys.

They might have been wrong.

Using words like “disgusting” and “disgraceful,” fans were (rightfully) upset by the news, many of whom consider the initiative to be a desecration of one of the most iconic uniforms in sports. And, in this case, an overreaction by the Montreal faithful may actually be warranted.

Known by locals as “la Sainte-Flanelle” (the holy sweater), the iconic Canadiens jersey has always been more than just a piece of equipment. It is a symbol of a century-long tradition of French Canadian culture.

Aside from minor adjustments to the crest and collar, the Tricolore’s signature look has remained the same since the 1940s. In fact, the majority of the team’s 24 Stanley Cups have been won in that exact uniform.

The unsubtle bank ad, which disrupts the colour scheme and iconic nature of the sweater, marks the end of an era. The new addition is also an eyesore and a sign that a long-standing tradition of preserving history and integrity now comes second to greed.

And announcing the addition immediately after naming a new team captain was — let’s just say — a little sneaky.

Those in favour of the blue and yellow patch would argue that the Habs are merely keeping up with the times as teams like the Pittsburgh Penguins, St. Louis Blues and Washington Capitals also recently unveiled jersey ads. The truth is the move is an unnecessary cash grab.

The Edmonton Oilers recently announced that they had no plans to decorate their jerseys in advertisements. They’ve also decided to not feature any company logos on their home helmets either.

Meanwhile, the Habs — one of the league’s top three richest teams — has become the first Canadian team to feature a brand logo atop their crest. And unless the fanbase puts their foot down and orchestrates a proper boycott, it’s only a matter of time before another piece of the Bleu, Blanc, Rouge’s fabric is bought and sold.

Sure, hockey is a business. No one is denying that. But the Canadiens should be selling out tickets to Bell Centre patrons, not selling out their brand’s identity to corporations. If there were ever a time for the ghosts of the old Forum to wake up and haunt the franchise with some history, it’s now.

Unfortunately, it looks like there’s no going back.