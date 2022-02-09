"I feel like me again": Pettersson back producing points for Canucks

Elias Pettersson is feeling good and producing offensively again.

That should be cause for celebration in Vancouver, given everything that has gone on for the Canucks star player this season.

Pettersson hasn’t looked like himself on most nights this season, and he didn’t feel like himself either. At various times this season, he’s been bumped off the top power play unit, moved to the third line, and shifted to the wing. He’s played with a variety of linemates, but nothing made him snap out of his funk.

He’s still not playing exactly like he did during his first two NHL seasons, when he electrified Canucks fans and put the rest of the league on notice. But he’s getting there.

Pettersson had a two-point night against Arizona on Tuesday, giving him nine points (6-3-9) in his last 10 games. He had just 17 points in the first 37 games of the season.

The 23-year-old is finding chemistry as the elder statesman on a line with Nils Höglander (21) and Vasily Podkolzin (20).

“All three of us think the same, all three of us are young and think junior hockey still, I think. But that’s what makes us good,” Pettersson said during his pre-game media availability today. “We think fast, we’re always trying to find the open teammate, but obviously still things we can work on.”

What Pettersson still needs to work on is shooting the puck more. Head coach Bruce Boudreau has made it no secret that he wants Pettersson to unleash his great shot more often, but it appears to be easier said than done. Pettersson has just three shots on goal in his last four games.

“That’s the type of player I am, I’m always trying to find a pass rather than shooting. Why? I don’t know,” said Pettersson. “I know I’ve got a good shot, but I definitely can use it more. I think if I start [having a] shot-first mentality, maybe more passes will open up.”

The biggest issue Pettersson has had this season has been confidence, which makes his comments today very uplifting from a Canucks perspective.

“I definitely feel better. It’s nice to score some points. Other than the points, I just feel more in the game. I feel like I’m [making] a difference in the plays, creating plays, making plays. I just feel much more involved. It’s obviously more fun when I’m producing too.”

“When you score you get a confidence boost, you feel good. I’ve been feeling good for over a while now, and I feel like me again. I’m not overthinking, I’m just playing, and getting back to my old self.”