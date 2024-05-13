

The legend of Scott Road for Vancouver Canucks celebrations continues to grow.

Last night, the famous intersection at Scott Road and 72 Ave was shut down for cars as fans swarmed and celebrated the team’s big Game 3 win.

The police closed the intersection going all four ways as fans were allowed to take over the entire street.

#HappeningNow #Canucks fans have taken over the intersection of Scott Rd & 72 Ave. Intersection closed from all four directions. Delta Police, Surrey RCMP & Surrey Police on Scene. #GoCanucksGo #ScottRoadCellies pic.twitter.com/kaDXnenvtr — Sarbraj Singh Kahlon (@sarbrajskahlon) May 13, 2024

The spot on the Surrey/Delta border spot has been living up to its reputation as the place for Canucks fans to go after playoff victories.

The Surrey RCMP and Delta Police had previously put out a press release detailing the enhanced presence they would have at the intersection during the postseason. This included a warning that the intersection may be closed to cars at times.

“The intersection of 72 Avenue and 120 Street may be closed to vehicles if necessary, to ensure public/pedestrian safety,” read that press release.

The scenes from last night looked crazy as fans celebrated the local team grabbing a 2-1 series lead over the Edmonton Oilers.

Scott Road is busier tonight than it’s ever been 🔥 #canucks pic.twitter.com/PY4tuS7onw — The Hockey Spotlight (@nhlspotlight) May 13, 2024

Fans were jumping, cheering, and celebrating into the night. There were lots of Canucks flags and jerseys out as team spirit remains high.

The party’s started again at Scott Road after a Game 3 Win! #Canucks pic.twitter.com/nmN1KV7BwS — Maira (@TheMissMaira) May 13, 2024

The crowd broke out into some “we want the cup” chants, as they have done after some other big recent wins.

The Canucks and Oilers play Game 4 of their second-round series tomorrow at 6:30 pm PT. It’s a pivotal game as the Canucks have a chance at claiming a 3-1 series lead before the two teams head back to Vancouver.