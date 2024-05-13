Canucks goalie Silovs gives hilarious answer about stopping Draisaitl



Good Co. Bars is your home for the playoffs! Enjoy $5 beers, prizes, a full game-day experience, and the best atmosphere to catch the game. Join us at any of our five locations.

Vancouver Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs continues to surprise.

He’s shocked the hockey world with his stellar play and calm demeanour. Today he pulled out another surprise with a post-game comment that had people laughing.

The 23-year-old had an unintentionally hilarious answer when asked about a huge stop on Leon Draisaitl in Game 3 of the Canucks second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers.

“You made a key save off Draisaitl late in the period, can you take us through that one?” asked TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

“Uh, which one?” Silovs replied, with a smirk.

He wasn’t trying to be cocky though.

“I actually don’t remember.”

Silovs has made so many big saves off Draisaitl, he’s lost track of them all pic.twitter.com/m7tkTv1f7q — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) May 13, 2024

It’s not often that any netminder, much less a rookie playing in an extremely high pressure situation, makes multiple big stops on Draisaitl in a single game. The Oilers centre is one of the best playoff performers of all-time with 38 goals and 95 points in 57 career postseason games.

Silovs shut him down multiple times tonight as he stopped four of five shots from the German superstar forward, only allowing a goal on the power play.

“Oh yeah,” said Silovs after being reminded about a breakaway stop. “I was just waiting patiently for him to do the first move.”

What a game it's been so far for Arturs Silovs 👏 pic.twitter.com/kpynm3S5xp — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 13, 2024

Draisaitl didn’t share the goalie’s sense of humour when asked about Silovs’ great play.

Draisaitl on Silovs, “post is not good goaltending” pic.twitter.com/M156tM2qYS — Mike Halford (@MikeHalford604) May 13, 2024

“Post is not good goaltending,” said the Oilers star, referencing the couple times his team hit iron tonight.

“We’ve got enough guys in here that can put the puck past him,” he responded later when asked about the Canucks goalie again.

Silovs now has the sixth-most playoff wins in Canucks franchise history.

“I felt confident,” said the Canucks goalie about his play tonight. “Guys got my back in Game 1 so I had to have them today.”

“He was amazing,” said captain Quinn Hughes. “He made some massive saves at the end, just looked so calm and poised. Honestly can’t say enough about what he’s done for us back there.”

This series will be back in action on Tuesday night. The puck drops at 6:30 pm PT as the Canucks look to claim a commanding 3-1 lead.