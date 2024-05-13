Zadorov fined for cross-checking McDavid at end of Canucks-Oilers game



Vancouver Canucks defenceman Nikita Zadorov has been fined by the NHL for his involvement in a scrum after last night’s Game 3.

The whole thing started when Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid slashed Canucks defenceman Carson Soucy.

Zadorov then hit Connor with a cross-check in the back after the final horn had already gone. The impact caused McDavid to crumple. The Oilers star then took another cross-check, this time in the face, from Soucy as he was falling.

A scrum ensues after the final horn. pic.twitter.com/Jxf59Jphif — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 13, 2024

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety fined Zadorov $5,000, the maximum allowable in this situation, for the cross-check.

Vancouver’s Nikita Zadorov has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for cross-checking Edmonton’s Connor McDavid. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 13, 2024

Soucy’s punishment has yet to be determined but the defenceman has a scheduled hearing with the league. It does not appear as if Soucy intended to connect with McDavid’s face and instead did so because of the impact of Zadorov’s cross-check.

Zadorov has been one of the Canucks best defencemen during the postseason. He leads all NHL blueliners in playoff goals and has seven points in nine games.

The 6-foot-6 player has been involved with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety in the past. He was suspended two games earlier this year for a hit on Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond.

He’s brought a physical presence to this series and had a massive hit on Evander Kane in Game 3 that sent the Oilers forward tumbling back into his own bench.

Nikita Zadorov just hit Evander Kane INTO THE OILERS BENCH 😱 pic.twitter.com/1c1gSGaOBc — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 13, 2024

The money forfeited through fines and suspensions league-wide goes toward the NHL Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

The Canucks claimed a 2-1 series lead last night with a 4-3 victory in Edmonton. Game 4 of the series takes place tomorrow at 6:30 pm PT/7:30 pm MT.