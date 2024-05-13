Silovs sensational in massive Canucks Game 3 win in Edmonton



Good Co. Bars is your home for the playoffs! Enjoy $5 beers, prizes, a full game-day experience, and the best atmosphere to catch the game. Join us at any of our five locations.

Goaltending has been a major story in this series.

If you’re a fan of the Vancouver Canucks, that’s a good thing. If you cheer for the Edmonton Oilers, not so much.

Brock Boeser had three points for the Canucks in the first period, and goaltender Arturs Silovs did the rest. The rookie made 42 saves as the Canucks defeated the Oilers 4-3 at Rogers Place in Game 3.

Silovs was unbelievable for the Canucks, especially in the third period as his team was outshot 22-3. Evan Bouchard did score for the Oilers with the net empty to make it a one-goal game, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was robbed by Silovs with one second left on the clock.

“He was amazing, and he made some massive saves at the end,” Canucks captain Quinn Hughes said post-game. “He looks so calm and poised and honestly, I can’t say enough about what he’s done for us.”

What a game it's been so far for Arturs Silovs 👏 pic.twitter.com/kpynm3S5xp — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 13, 2024

“I just felt confident,” Silovs said. “These guys got my back since Game 1 [of the series], so I had to have them today. Those guys are resilient too with blocking shots. That was key for us.”

“It’s so nice to win in a hostile place. It’s fun to win these kind of games.”

Oilers’ star Leon Draisaitl, who scored in this game but was also stopped by Silovs on a breakaway, wasn’t as complimentary of the Canucks’ netminder.

“The post is not good goaltending,” Draisaitl bluntly told reporters. He was referring to a second period chance where he beat Silovs, but not the post.

“He’s obviously playing well and he’s made some big stops but we can bear down and do a better job of burying chances.”

All of the goaltending magic existed in Silovs’ end of the ice. Stuart Skinner allowed four goals on 15 shots and was pulled after two periods.

“Yes, we need more saves,” Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said. “I think tonight is one he’d like to have back.”

Skinner might have been a Calder Trophy nominee as a rookie last season, but it’s the rookie Silovs who has put the league on notice in these playoffs.

Canucks power play comes alive

Despite the talent the Canucks boast on their first unit, the power play has been anything but efficient so far in the playoffs.

At least, that was the case until tonight.

The Canucks had three power play goals in eight games heading into this contest. They added two more power play goals tonight, both off of the stick of Elias Lindholm.

He tipped a Boeser shot past Skinner early in the first period.

Canucks waste no time providing an answer. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z3gd8zBhTa — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 13, 2024

Then in the second, he scored a nifty power play goal, tucking the puck under his skate, before kicking it onto his stick and scoring.

The Canucks’ power play won’t always be able to keep up with the Oilers dynamic man advantage, but they did tonight, which was one of the main reasons why they were able to emerge with the victory.

Boeser’s big night for the Canucks

While Connor McDavid has had the Canucks number over the years, perhaps Boeser is inflicting the same frustration on the Oilers.

The Canucks winger scored two goals in the first period. For his first goal, Boeser was left all alone in the slot, and he made no mistake, burying it blocker side on Skinner.

Shortly thereafter, Pius Suter picked off a Warren Foegele pass, and he gave it back to Boeser, who beat Skinner while alone in front.

A HAT TRICK IN THE FIRST PERIOD FOR BROCK BOESER! 😱🎩 pic.twitter.com/nsATFp7r3X — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 13, 2024

Although Boeser’s hat trick was taken away since it was later announced Lindholm tipped in the Canucks’ first goal, the Burnsville, Minnesota native has nine goals in seven combined regular season and playoff games against the Oilers this season.

Canucks and Oilers are getting heated

The first game of this series lacked physicality. That hasn’t been the case over the last two games.

Tonight, both teams were at each other’s throats, but a few plays stood out from a Canucks perspective.

After getting knocked over by Nugent-Hopkins earlier in a second period shift, Miller came down the ice and absolutely belted Mattias Janmark with a hit behind his own net.

JT Miller with a heavy hit on Mattias Janmark 💥 📺: Sportsnet

📲: Stream on Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/xOvPSUwavF — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 13, 2024

Then, Nikita Zadorov chucked Evander Kane into his own bench.

Nikita Zadorov gets two minutes for roughing after putting Evander Kane into the Oilers' bench 😮 pic.twitter.com/79ESCC8GYy — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 13, 2024

After the final whistle in this contest had gone, Zadorov was in the middle of things again. He and Carson Soucy sandwiched McDavid with a couple of crosschecks after the Oilers’ captain slashed Soucy.

Carson Soucy catches McDavid with a cross-check after the final buzzer 😳 pic.twitter.com/Gf03SqgE0l — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 13, 2024

This series has lived up to the hype so far, with goals and bad blood aplenty. Game 4 takes place at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Tuesday night at 6:30pm PT.