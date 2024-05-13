

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Carson Soucy picked up a big win on Sunday night, but he might be waiting a little bit to play a part in another one.

In the waning stages of Vancouver’s 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series last night, Soucy found himself in a back-and-forth with Oilers star forward Connor McDavid.

McDavid appeared to whack Soucy around the ankles before the Canucks defender decided to give the Oilers captain a shot right across the face with his stick.

A scrum ensues after the final horn. pic.twitter.com/Jxf59Jphif — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 13, 2024

As per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the NHL is having a hearing for Soucy.

Sounds like there will be a hearing for Carson Soucy out of the end-of-game scrum in Edmonton last night — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 13, 2024

TSN’s Darren Dreger added it was a phone hearing and that Soucy “will face league punishment.”

Details are being ironed out but Carson Soucy will face league punishment for his end of game crosscheck on McDavid. A phone hearing is being arranged to manage the matter. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 13, 2024

Neither McDavid nor Soucy spoke to the media following the game.

Canucks defenceman Nikita Zadorov was fined $5,000 for his role in the scrum.

Brock Boeser led the way for Vancouver, picking up two goals and adding an assist on a goal that was originally awarded to him before being credited to Elias Lindholm.

“I feel pretty confident. I think it just comes with trying to play the right way and really just focusing on the little details in our structure. I’m just trying to do anything I can to help our team win and it’s always nice when the goal is go in,” Boeser said.

Elsewhere in the game, Vancouver goalie Artūrs Šilovs made 42 of 45 saves to pick up the victory.

“It’s so nice to play in a hostile place, especially winning away games are so important. It’s just fun to win these kind of games,” Šilovs said. “I felt confident. The guys got my back on game one, so I had to have them [their back] today and everyone’s resilient, blocking shots. Really high scoring chances they had, our guys managed to block a lot of them, so that’s a big credit for them too.”

Game 4 goes Tuesday night in Edmonton, with puck drop set for 6:30 PT/7:30 MT at Rogers Place.

More to come…