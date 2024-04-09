Canucks T-shirt prank had Garland feeling all types of ways

Leading the Pacific Division with just four games to go, the Vancouver Canucks are having some fun.

The whole team surprised Conor Garland ahead of his 400th career game by showing up to morning skate wearing T-shirts with his face on them. The prank was organized by assistant captain and Garland’s good friend J.T. Miller.

Dakota Joshua even wore the special T-shirt to the game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Garland and the Canucks responded with one of their best performances in months. The winger had two goals, and the team erased a 2-0 deficit to win 4-3 in regulation, earning a big two points.

“Of course, I mean, I wish it wasn’t me on it, but that’s what Millsy does so well for us,” Garland said postgame regarding if he thinks a lighthearted prank can have value at this time of year. “It’s nice to come in, and everybody has a laugh in the morning. It’s a big game for us and [to] relieve some stress. I know one guy wore it to the game, but that was uncalled for. But no, it’s nice, it is. It’s a long year, and when you’re in a bit of a stretch, you can use something like that. That’s what makes Millsy Millsy.”

Miller, the assistant captain, revealed how he actually stole the idea from the unsuspecting victim.

“Every once in a while, you’ve got to pick your battles. If we’re on a six-game losing streak, I’m not going to bring the shirt in,” explained Miller after the game. “I’ve got to admit it was his idea to get somebody else, and I thought it was a great opportunity to get him with it. I’m sure he told you, but it was his idea. It was nice. He came up big for us tonight in a big game, so it’s good to see the guys get a chuckle.”

The Canucks have a five-point lead over the Edmonton Oilers for first place in the division. However, they’ve also played two more games. Last night’s win over the Golden Knights was huge for their playoff seeding.

“We had a meeting today, and I was like, ‘What are these T-shirts?’ I looked and 20 or 23 guys got Gars T-shirts on. That’s pretty cool,” Tocchet said when asked about the prank after the big win. “He was terrific tonight, he drove play, a lot of shots, he was buzzing and scores goals around the net. He was getting hit. I think he might have a cut lip there, so that’s just Gars.”

“He’s a greasy guy…not his hair, his hair is not greasy,” the head coach added with a smile.

Garland has 18 goals and 42 points in 78 games so far this season. His two markers last night were goals number 100 and 101 for his career. In a few weeks, he’ll get to play his first playoff games in front of fans at Rogers Arena, where he’s become quite the fan favourite.