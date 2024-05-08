Oilers fans outnumber Canucks fans at this Vancouver bar



Edmonton Oilers fans have at least one place they can go in Vancouver to cheer on their team with fellow fans.

In a city dominated by Vancouver Canucks fans, the Black Frog at 108 Cambie Street is perhaps the only spot where Oilers fans outnumber those of the local team.

It’s an Oilers bar.

With the two teams facing off in the playoffs for the first time since 1992, the place is sure to be hopping as two of Canada’s teams go head-to-head on the biggest stage.

Fans should know a few things before heading to the eatery for the game.

You’ll want to get there early, explained a representative from The Black Frog to Daily Hive in an email. It’s recommended that you arrive at least 1.5 hours before puck drop as the place does fill up.

If you have a large group, you will want to arrive even earlier or be ready to split into smaller groups, as seating at bigger tables is limited.

“Bring a positive attitude and embrace the camaraderie with fellow fans. Enjoy the game-day atmosphere and make the experience memorable for everyone,” the representative told Daily Hive.

“Respectful conduct is key. We take pride in providing a welcoming environment for everyone so please be respectful to our staff and fellow patrons.”

There is a lengthy beer menu as well as plenty of food options, cocktails and wine for those looking to eat or drink while they watch the game.

Game 1 of the second-round series between the Canucks and Oilers starts tonight at 7 pm PT. If you’re an Oilers fan behind enemy lines, The Black Frog is a safe haven where you can catch the big game with like-minded fans.