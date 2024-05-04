Vancouver Canucks fans had a good laugh the other day when J.T. Miller came out for practice rocking a unique jersey.

J.T. Miller with an … interesting jersey today for practice. pic.twitter.com/ouBp3jMckM — Adam Kimelman (@NHLAdamK) May 2, 2024



As it turns out, he wore a pink dress shirt belonging to Arturs Silovs. It is quite the look, and one that his Canucks teammates made sure to poke some fun at.

“He’s gotta know better,” said defenceman Nikita Zadorov. “He’s not in a nightclub in Riga, Latvia.”

While Silovs’ teammates may not have liked the shirt, Canucks fans found the entire situation absolutely hilarious. In fact, one went as far as to search where the shirt came from and how to buy it.

“Found the shirt, and it’s on sale,” Tommy Kippes wrote on X. “Let’s all show up to Game 1 wearing these (found with help from Don Elliott).”

found the shirt, and it’s on sale.. let’s all show up to game 1 wearing these 😂 #canucks (found with help from @RealDonElliott, here’s the link): https://t.co/5vXX4NhCUe https://t.co/EKAjlpycp5 pic.twitter.com/jirYpcuTyd — Tommy (@tommykippes2) May 4, 2024

As Kippes mentioned, the shirt is on sale, having dropped from $178 to $106. Fans wanting to take a look and perhaps even purchase the shirt can do so by clicking here.

One person in particular who will be shocked to find out there are more of those shirts out there for purchase is Rick Tocchet. The Canucks head coach spoke with TNT following last night’s series win, making it clear how bad he found it.

“That shirt’s so ugly there’s only one in the world,” Tocchet said. “There’s no way that’s on a rack somewhere. That is one ugly shirt, but I love it. I love that shirt now; I’ll tell you that.”

Rick Tocchet on Arturs Silovs' famous pink dress shirt after tonight's series-clinching victory "That shirt is so ugly there's only one in the world…that is only ugly shirt but I love it." #Canucks (@NHL_On_TNT) pic.twitter.com/Mg9NPynaqf — Noah Strang (@noahstrang_) May 4, 2024

While Silovs’ team may not have loved the shirt, they certainly love what he’s been able to do between the pipes. The 23-year-old was forced to start Game 4 after injuries to Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith, and despite his lack of NHL experience, was better than anyone could have imagined, posting a 1.70 goals against average (GAA) and a .938 save percentage (SV%) in three starts. Perhaps there is some good luck from that ugly shirt.