"We want to be aggressive": Canucks won't sit back against Oilers big guns



Good Co. Bars is your home for the playoffs! Enjoy $5 beers, prizes, a full game-day experience, and the best atmosphere to catch the game. Join us at any of our 5 locations.

Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet has had to answer a lot of questions about defence over the past few days.

A lot of the focus has been on how the Canucks can slow down the Edmonton Oilers ahead of the second round matchup between the two teams. Tocchet’s been asked about defending against Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers power play, and more.

While important, he doesn’t want his players to think only of defence. He wants them on the attack.

“We defend really well, and that’s our bread and butter, but that doesn’t mean you sit back,” said the Canucks head coach today. “We’re not going to play 1-4 against these guys, we’re not just going to [have] three guys in front of the net block shots all night, we want to be aggressive.”

The Canucks won their first round series against the Nashville Predators partially by squeezing the life out of every game. They scored just 13 goals over the six games but allowed only 12.

The Oilers are one of the best offensive teams in recent league history. They tore up the Los Angeles Kings in the first round and scored 22 goals in just five games.

The same defensive strategy isn’t going to be viable for the Canucks against a team that can put up goals on anyone.

“I don’t know if 13 goals is going to get it this series, but we’re comfortable playing a 2-1 game,” said Tocchet today.

The series starts tonight at 7 pm PT as the Canucks and Oilers face off in the playoffs for the first time since 1992.

“There’s going to be lots of passion from both fanbases. There’s going to be lots of energy in both rinks,” said McDavid today. “That can result in… a rivalry forming.”

Rogers Arena should be rocking as the two best Pacific Division teams compete for a place in the Western Conference finals.