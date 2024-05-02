Miller pranks Silovs by wearing his pink dress shirt at Canucks practice



If the Vancouver Canucks are feeling the pressure of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, J.T. Miller isn’t showing it.

The Canucks star pranked rookie goalie Arturs Silovs at practice in Nashville today, wearing the 23-year-old Latvian’s pink dress shirt at practice according to Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy.

J.T. Miller with an … interesting jersey today for practice. pic.twitter.com/ouBp3jMckM — Adam Kimelman (@NHLAdamK) May 2, 2024

So JT Miller took to the ice wearing Artur Silov’s dress shirt. It’s a peach/salmon paisley type of thing. Silovs was a little surprised to see it being used as a practice jersey. #canucks pic.twitter.com/W7vowBFa10 — Dan Murphy (@sportsnetmurph) May 2, 2024

Not sure what JT Miller is wearing before practice in Nashville, but don’t think it matters. Trying to ease tension. pic.twitter.com/r07IMnBLx4 — Iain MacIntyre (@imacSportsnet) May 2, 2024

It’s the second fashion prank orchestrated by Miller in less than a month. Back on April 8, Miller got all his Canucks teammates to wear custom Conor Garland 400th NHL game T-shirts.

Miller’s move should help keep the mood light as the Canucks face their most important game of the season on Friday. With a 3-2 series lead, Vancouver needs a win to avoid facing a must-win Game 7 on Sunday.