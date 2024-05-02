SportsHockeyCanucks

Miller pranks Silovs by wearing his pink dress shirt at Canucks practice

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
May 2 2024, 6:22 pm
@NHLAdamK/X


If the Vancouver Canucks are feeling the pressure of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, J.T. Miller isn’t showing it.

The Canucks star pranked rookie goalie Arturs Silovs at practice in Nashville today, wearing the 23-year-old Latvian’s pink dress shirt at practice according to Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy.

It’s the second fashion prank orchestrated by Miller in less than a month. Back on April 8, Miller got all his Canucks teammates to wear custom Conor Garland 400th NHL game T-shirts.

Miller’s move should help keep the mood light as the Canucks face their most important game of the season on Friday. With a 3-2 series lead, Vancouver needs a win to avoid facing a must-win Game 7 on Sunday.

