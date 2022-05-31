We already know how delicious BC can be, and Canada’s 100 Best just reiterated that.

Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants just revealed its 2022 list and its top 20 best new eateries in the country, and three of them are in BC.

One Vancouver spot came in at 13 on the list, Say Mercy!, while Richmond’s Baan Lao and Oliver’s The Restaurant at Phantom Creek Estates landed at 14 and 20 on the ranking, respectively.

This year’s best new list marks a first for Calgary, as the city’s sky-high hot spot Major Tom took home first place on the list, which was revealed alongside the larger annual ranking of the best 100 restaurants in the country overall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

Here’s the full list of Canada’s 100 Best Top 20 Best New Restaurants across the country.