Three BC spots make Canada's 100 Best New Restaurants list

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
May 31 2022, 12:00 am
We already know how delicious BC can be, and Canada’s 100 Best just reiterated that.

Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants just revealed its 2022 list and its top 20 best new eateries in the country, and three of them are in BC.

One Vancouver spot came in at 13 on the list, Say Mercy!, while Richmond’s Baan Lao and Oliver’s The Restaurant at Phantom Creek Estates landed at 14 and 20 on the ranking, respectively.

This year’s best new list marks a first for Calgary, as the city’s sky-high hot spot Major Tom took home first place on the list, which was revealed alongside the larger annual ranking of the best 100 restaurants in the country overall.

 

Here’s the full list of Canada’s 100 Best Top 20 Best New Restaurants across the country.

  1. Major Tom, Calgary
  2. Osteria Giulia, Toronto
  3. D.O.P., Calgary
  4. Taverne Bernhardts, Toronto
  5. Pompette, Toronto
  6. Mimi Chinese, Toronto
  7. Eight, Calgary
  8. Pichai, Montreal
  9. The Pine, Collingwood
  10. Nupo, Calgary
  11. 20 Victoria, Toronto
  12. Gia, Montreal
  13. Say Mercy!, Vancouver
  14. Baan Lao, Richmond
  15. Enigma Toronto, 2020, Toronto
  16. Mastard, Montreal
  17. Jin Bar, Calgary
  18. Orchard, Calgary
  19. Aburi Hana, Toronto
  20. The Restaurant at Phantom Creek Estates, Oliver
