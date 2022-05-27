FoodRestaurants & BarsPatiosFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Como Taperia's Happy Hour and patio are returning

Hanna McLean
May 27 2022, 6:11 pm
Como Taperia's Tapas Bar (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)
We love a comeback story and here’s an excellent one: Como Taperia’s much-loved happy hour is officially returning next week.

The beloved authentic Spanish tapas bar will launch its original Como Happy Hour menu and patio on June 1, so mark your calendar and bring your appetite.

“It’s been a long time coming and we are excited to finally bring back our Happy Hour experience,” said Shaun Layton, co-owner of Como Taperia.

“Happy Hour is such a huge tradition in Spain. People line up to go to the bars, they stand, order a drink and get a free tapa to go with. It’s fun, relaxed, and casual. We’re hoping to bring that back to Como, starting next week!”

Starting June 1, guests can enjoy deals daily from 4 to 5 pm. As always, folks will get free tapas with each drink order, and also, restaurant and patio guests also receive 25% off food (some exceptions apply).

On-tap specials during happy hour include Estrella Damm for $6, Spanish Vermut (3 oz) for $6, Tio Pepe Fino Sherry (3 oz) for $6, and Sangria for $10.

For all the wine fans, Como is serving up bottles for 40% off during this time period.

Naturally, if you are hitting up happy hour, you may want to stay for dinner. Como does last call for the deals at 4:45 pm and then it’s dinner service, which we recommend sticking around for.

Find this spot open daily from 4 to 11 pm.

Como Taperia

Address: 201 East 7th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-879-3100

Facebook | Instagram

