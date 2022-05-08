Gas prices across Canada reach new record highs (PHOTOS)

On Sunday, May 8, Canadians woke up to a new reality at the pump.

The highest gas prices in North America were in Metro Vancouver, where prices were at $2.229 per litre.

A Gas Buddy heat map shows where Canadians are paying the most for gas and highlights the areas where the average cost per litre is the highest.

Here’s a look at gas prices across Canada’s major cities:

How much are you paying to fill up? pic.twitter.com/mXuluS2HdG — Sarah Rose (@SarahRoseWords) May 8, 2022

In Calgary, the price of gas this weekend was around $1.629 per litre on average according to Gas Buddy.

In Edmonton over the weekend, average gas prices climbed to just under $1.600 per litre.

In Montreal, the price of gas was higher than $2 per litre, observed as $2.019 at some pumps according to one Twitter user.

Gas prices hit the highest levels ever recorded in the Greater Toronto Area, but are expected to go even higher and will likely surpass the $2 mark a litre this coming week. How much more can the public afford. pic.twitter.com/8vxmEnKJCo — Cal Millar (@cal_millar) May 7, 2022

In Toronto over the weekend, gas prices were approaching the $2 per litre mark at around $1.960.

Why is the price of gas so high? It’s likely due to a variety of factors, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Since the invasion began in late February, the price of gas has been increasing quickly. But drivers will remember that gas prices were already climbing prior to the invasion, too.