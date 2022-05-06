NewsTransportation

Toronto gas prices soar to record high; here's how much more you can expect to pay this weekend

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
May 6 2022, 3:29 pm
Toronto gas prices soar to record high; here's how much more you can expect to pay this weekend
Steven Talamantes/Shutterstock

Here we go again. Anyone who has filled up on gas recently in Toronto is all too familiar with the jolt of surprise recent gas prices have inspired. And, unfortunately, it looks like prices are only going up and up.

According to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA), prices are currently at 191.5/l in Toronto, a significant jump of 2.8 cents compared to just yesterday when Torontonians were paying an average of 188.7/l.

CAA

And there’s no relief in sight.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, tweeted that this weekend, drivers can expect to pay an extra one cent per litre.

According to Gas Wizard, a site that predicts fuel prices, other cities are going to see an average increase of one cent. However, in Cornwall, Ontario, drivers will see a whopping increase of nine cents per litre.

Gas Wizard

And people are truly feeling the pinch.

With more people likely heading outside to enjoy the warm weather predicted for next week, it’s unfortunate that road trips are about to get even more expensive.

