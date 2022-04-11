Alberta cities have the lowest gas prices out of any major city in Canada

Gas prices remain stubbornly high across the country, but if you are in Edmonton or Calgary, at least our price at the pump is the lowest in all of Canada. It’s the small wins, we guess?

Alberta usually has the lowest prices out of anywhere in the country (we feel sorry for you, British Columbia), but the drop in the fuel tax earlier this month to help ease the strain of record-high gas prices surely helped.

According to the latest daily pump price survey from Kent Group, regular gas in Edmonton sits at $1.503 per litre on April 11, 2022. Calgary is at $1.553 per litre.

Gas is also relatively cheap across Alberta compared to other spots in Canada, with Red Deer at $1.551 per litre and Lethbridge at $1.562 per litre.

Here’s a quick look at the regular and premium fuel prices in some spots across Canada:

Vancouver fuel prices

Regular: $1.961 per litre

Premium: $2.194 per litre

Kelowna fuel prices

Regular: $1.79 per litre

Premium: $2.08 per litre

Victoria fuel prices

Regular: $1.899 per litre

Premium: $2.114 per litre

Edmonton fuel prices

Regular: $1.507 per litre

Premium: $1.725 per litre

Calgary fuel prices

Regular: $1.553 per litre

Premium: $1.789 per litre

Toronto fuel prices

Regular: $1.675 per litre

Premium: $1.934 per litre

Labrador City fuel prices

Regular: $1.92 per litre

Premium: $1.98 per litre

Whitehorse fuel prices

Regular: $1.799 per litre

Premium: $1.904 per litre

Montreal fuel prices

Regular: $1.73 per litre

Premium: $1.951 per litre

Winnipeg fuel prices

Regular: $1.739 per litre

Premium: $1.964 per litre

So next time you fill up your vehicle in Edmonton or Calgary, try to ignore the number at the pump. We could be paying through the nose like British Columbia and spots on the east coast are.