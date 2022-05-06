Alberta is the only place in Canada with major city gas prices under $1.70 per litre
Gas prices are rising (again) across the country, but if you are in a city in Alberta, at least our price at the pump is the lowest in all of Canada. It’s the small wins, we guess?
Alberta usually has the lowest prices anywhere in the country (we feel sorry for you, British Columbia), but we aren’t fans of prices ballooning once again.
According to the latest daily pump price survey from Kent Group, regular gas in Edmonton sits at $1.601 per litre on May 6, 2022. Calgary is at $1.639 per litre.
Gas is also the cheapest across Alberta compared to other spots in Canada, with Red Deer at $1.572 per litre and Lethbridge at $1.625 per litre.
Here’s a quick look at the regular and premium fuel prices in some spots across Canada:
Vancouver fuel prices
Regular: $2.169 per litre
Premium: $2.402 per litre
Kelowna fuel prices
Regular: $1.957 per litre
Premium: $2.08 per litre
Edmonton fuel prices
Regular: $1.601 per litre
Premium: $1.818 per litre
Calgary fuel prices
Regular: $1.639 per litre
Premium: $1.875 per litre
Toronto fuel prices
Regular: $1.943 per litre
Premium: $2.202 per litre
Labrador City fuel prices
Regular: $2.126 per litre
Premium: $2.186 per litre
Whitehorse fuel prices
Regular: $1.899 per litre
Premium: $2.004 per litre
Montreal fuel prices
Regular: $2.004 per litre
Premium: $2.225 per litre
Winnipeg fuel prices
Regular: $1.799 per litre
Premium: $2.024 per litre
So next time you fill up your vehicle in Edmonton or Calgary, try to ignore the number at the pump. We could be paying through the nose like those on the west and east coasts.
Just look at Vancouver; they set a new record high on Friday as gas prices surged to nearly $2.17 per litre at some stations. That’s a big yikes!