Gas prices are rising (again) across the country, but if you are in a city in Alberta, at least our price at the pump is the lowest in all of Canada. It’s the small wins, we guess?

Alberta usually has the lowest prices anywhere in the country (we feel sorry for you, British Columbia), but we aren’t fans of prices ballooning once again.

According to the latest daily pump price survey from Kent Group, regular gas in Edmonton sits at $1.601 per litre on May 6, 2022. Calgary is at $1.639 per litre.

Gas is also the cheapest across Alberta compared to other spots in Canada, with Red Deer at $1.572 per litre and Lethbridge at $1.625 per litre.

Here’s a quick look at the regular and premium fuel prices in some spots across Canada:

Vancouver fuel prices

Regular: $2.169 per litre

Premium: $2.402 per litre

Kelowna fuel prices

Regular: $1.957 per litre

Premium: $2.08 per litre

Edmonton fuel prices

Regular: $1.601 per litre

Premium: $1.818 per litre

Calgary fuel prices

Regular: $1.639 per litre

Premium: $1.875 per litre

Toronto fuel prices

Regular: $1.943 per litre

Premium: $2.202 per litre

Labrador City fuel prices

Regular: $2.126 per litre

Premium: $2.186 per litre

Whitehorse fuel prices

Regular: $1.899 per litre

Premium: $2.004 per litre

Montreal fuel prices

Regular: $2.004 per litre

Premium: $2.225 per litre

Winnipeg fuel prices

Regular: $1.799 per litre

Premium: $2.024 per litre

So next time you fill up your vehicle in Edmonton or Calgary, try to ignore the number at the pump. We could be paying through the nose like those on the west and east coasts.

Just look at Vancouver; they set a new record high on Friday as gas prices surged to nearly $2.17 per litre at some stations. That’s a big yikes!