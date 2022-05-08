Super pumped: New record high gas prices in Vancouver hurt to behold

In 2022, Vancouverites have been experiencing record-breaking high prices for gas every month, it seems. But it did reach a new unfathomable high this weekend.

Gas prices started at around $2.17 per litre on Friday, May 6. They began creeping up in price on Saturday, May 7.

Then, on Sunday, May 8, they had a new high – $2.22 per litre, which was observed at multiple gas stations in Metro Vancouver.

We have never seen these numbers arranged in this way on an advertised pump price at our local gas stations.

Although gas prices in Vancouver are higher than anywhere else in Canada, the gas price chart from Gas Buddy for the last month tracks the same price fluctuations both locally and nationally.

The average price of gas in Vancouver is much higher than the national average, which is sitting at around $1.90 per litre.

Twitter users weighed in on the new gas prices, pointing out that it was a good time to go for a walk amidst the highest gas prices in North America.

Highest gas prices in North America!! pic.twitter.com/0cDYvEC6sK — Dianne Watts (@DianneWatts4BC) May 7, 2022

To those blaming Biden for high gas prices. Here in Vancouver, BC it’s 6.74 per US gallon. Price in Blaine is 4.59. It’s not Biden. — Dave Bedore (@DaveBedore1) May 8, 2022

Previously, BC issued a one-time relief rebate for drivers and some were critical of the move, pointing out that it wasn’t enough during an affordability crisis.

Metro Vancouver gas prices have been rising rapidly in the last six months, and seem to have jumped from $2.16 to $2.22 in just a few days.

Back in December 2021, gas prices were around $1.53 per litre on average. Then, they jumped to $1.70 per litre on average after BC scrapped its provincial gas restriction order, and they’ve continued to climb ever since.